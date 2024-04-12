Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $172,550.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,946.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NCNO stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in nCino by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in nCino by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in nCino by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

