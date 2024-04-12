Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVRO opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Lavoro has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Lavoro will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lavoro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

