Michael Stanley Sells 128,333 Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Stock

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total value of £202,766.14 ($256,633.51).

Cairn Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRN opened at GBX 139.20 ($1.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The stock has a market cap of £897.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,265.45 and a beta of 1.03. Cairn Homes plc has a 1 year low of GBX 87.20 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.40 ($1.79).

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

