Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 174,838 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 677.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PUK opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

