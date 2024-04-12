Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Lifted by Analyst

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nomura downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

