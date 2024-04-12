RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $684.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $696.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.