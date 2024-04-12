Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 15,528 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

