Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.