Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Starbucks stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,141 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $73,084,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $9,139,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

