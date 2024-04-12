Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of YATRY opened at $14.09 on Friday. Yamato has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

Get Yamato alerts:

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.