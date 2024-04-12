Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Shares of YATRY opened at $14.09 on Friday. Yamato has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.
About Yamato
