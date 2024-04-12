Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $820.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $529.68 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $842.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.66.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

