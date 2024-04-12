Tobam Acquires 154 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tobam raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Equifax were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

EFX opened at $249.22 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

