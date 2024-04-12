Tobam Takes $68,000 Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $15.61 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

