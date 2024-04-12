Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The firm has a market cap of £106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.41.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

