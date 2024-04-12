Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 1.1 %
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
