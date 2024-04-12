WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 165.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WUXAY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

