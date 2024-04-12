easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £146.50 ($185.42).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £153.44 ($194.20).

On Monday, February 12th, Kenton Jarvis bought 27 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($186.58).

easyJet Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 550.40 ($6.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 554.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48).

easyJet Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EZJ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.73) to GBX 680 ($8.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 611 ($7.73).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on easyJet

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.