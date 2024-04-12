Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 49,045 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,263 put options.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast
Comcast Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.