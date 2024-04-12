Zacks Research Comments on Transocean Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

RIG stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,483 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

