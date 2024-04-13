254 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

