Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.91 Million Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.46% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MFIC opened at $14.92 on Friday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $973.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

