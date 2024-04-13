Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31.53 Million Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $31,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -80.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

