Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$17.81

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.15. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

