B. Riley Cuts CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $98.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.