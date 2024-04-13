B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

