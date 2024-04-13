Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.42

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.42 and traded as low as $5.02. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1,166 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

