Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$182.71.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$176.95 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0824553 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

