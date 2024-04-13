Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.05.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $139.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
