Financial Analysis: Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) vs. Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Beazley and Fidelity National Financial are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beazley and Fidelity National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Beazley presently has a consensus target price of $642.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7,721.89%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus target price of $54.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Beazley’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

This table compares Beazley and Fidelity National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial $11.75 billion 1.13 $517.00 million $1.91 25.45

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Beazley.

Profitability

This table compares Beazley and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial 4.40% 13.91% 1.28%

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Beazley on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

