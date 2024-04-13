Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($3.99) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NXR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday.

LON NXR opened at GBX 177 ($2.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.14. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £158.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,104.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

