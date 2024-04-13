Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 315 ($3.99) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on NXR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXR
Norcros Price Performance
Norcros Company Profile
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norcros
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.