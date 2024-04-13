Alkermes plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

