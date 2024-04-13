M&G’s (MNG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNG. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 222.60 ($2.82).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,670.00, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a one year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

