Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.