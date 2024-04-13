Cinemark’s (CNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

