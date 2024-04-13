Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Clean Energy Fuels traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 515,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,624,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 357,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $544.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

