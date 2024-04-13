Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Surmodics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday.

Surmodics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.37 million, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

