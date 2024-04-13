Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Cut by Zacks Research

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

AXS opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

