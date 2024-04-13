Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Issued By Roth Capital

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $1.41 on Friday. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $326.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 897,430 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vizsla Silver by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 864,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

