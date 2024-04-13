Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.