Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 14,842 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

