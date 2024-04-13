Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

