Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $514.68 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

