Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

