Leeward Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

