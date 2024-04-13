MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.87. 577,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,635,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 120.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.