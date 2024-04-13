Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,840 shares of company stock worth $7,331,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

