Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

NYSE:AEL opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

