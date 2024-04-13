Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.