RFG Advisory LLC Buys 412 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.33, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $110.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,834. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

