Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 157,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 360.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 134.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

FVCB opened at $10.21 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.21.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 29,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $369,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 24,413 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $295,397.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at $92,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,406 shares of company stock worth $988,782. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

