Sandy Spring Bank Sells 4,989 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

